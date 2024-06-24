Report: Mike McCarthy growing ‘fed up’ with Jerry Jones

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ hands-on ownership methods may be wearing thin on head coach Mike McCarthy.

Tyler Dunne of Go Long wrote a lengthy piece about the problems facing the Cowboys, and how Jones’ methods are viewed as contributing to those issues. Jones is characterized as someone who likes to control his coaches, and letting McCarthy face a lame duck year in 2024 is not seen as helpful for the team’s hopes. One former Cowboys personnel staffer suggested McCarthy is starting to grow tired of the meddling.

“He’s doing it the best he can,” the ex-staffer told Dunne. “Some of the people I’ve talked to have said that he’s getting fed up with it a little bit.”

Admittedly, there is not much McCarthy can do at this point. The Cowboys surprised many by keeping him after an ugly playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers, but he only has one year left on his contract and no extension is coming right now. McCarthy is well aware he’ll need to negotiate soon, either with the Cowboys or with someone else.

The Cowboys have had a relatively quiet offseason that has been characterized by what they have not done as much as what they have. It does not sound like the feelings around the organization are good, either.