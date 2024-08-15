Mike McCarthy has funny quote about using Micah Parsons on offense

The Dallas Cowboys have given Micah Parsons some reps at running back during training camp this year, but don’t expect to see that happen in a meaningful game.

Cowboys beat writers have noted Parsons getting some goal line reps during camp drills, but coach Mike McCarthy made clear that giving Parsons the ball in a game situation is not within his plans. McCarthy thinks Parsons could do the job, but has one simple reason for refusing.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said he believes Micah Parsons could probably play running back in the NFL, but don’t expect to see him get many carries going forward. “If Micah Parsons got hurt running the ball in practice, I would just walk out the front gate and keep walking.” pic.twitter.com/gfR7OSPDRU — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 15, 2024

“If Micah Parsons got hurt running the ball in practice, I would just walk out the front gate and keep walking,” McCarthy joked to reporters Thursday.

Parsons is with the Cowboys to get sacks. He has 40.5 of them in his first three NFL seasons and has become the team’s most important defensive player. Losing him to a carry on the offensive side of the ball would get McCarthy in some very hot water.

Parsons has been involved in some drama with one of his defensive teammates this offseason. Maybe he just wanted to get a physical shot in on offense before the actual season starts.