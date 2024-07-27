Micah Parsons had final message to Cowboys teammate amid offseason beef

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons still sounds a bit ticked off about his teammate Malik Hooker calling him out for what he does in his spare time.

Parsons has a podcast he regularly hosts called “The Edge,” which airs episodes on Mondays and Tuesdays — the days players typically get off during the NFL season.

Last month, Hooker questioned Parsons’ commitment to helping Dallas find success on the field. The Cowboys safety stated that hosting a podcast, as Parsons does, in the middle of the season could only serve as a distraction. Parsons unsurprisingly took exception.

After the Cowboys’ training camp practice on Friday, Parsons was asked about the offseason beef with Hooker. While the 2-time All-Pro said that he was “ready to move on” from the drama, he gave Hooker a parting message before closing the tumultuous chapter for good.

“It is what it is. What people do in their free time, that’s what they do,” Parsons said, via Lone Star Live’s Joseph Hoyt. “I know what I do in my free time, so make sure you’re hopping on ‘The Edge’ if you’ve got a chance on Monday or Tuesday nights. What he does on his Monday and Tuesday nights when he’s not in the building, that’s on him. What I do, that’s me and my business and my family, so I’m going to keep it at that.

“It’s no misunderstanding. It’s plain as day what it was. It is what it is, everything we said.”

Parsons appears to be willing to forgive Hooker, but the man doesn’t sound like he’s going to forget what was said anytime soon.