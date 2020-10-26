Mike McCarthy gets vote of confidence from Stephen Jones

Mike McCarthy has had a pretty brutal start to his tenure as Dallas Cowboys head coach, but he has not lost the faith of the organization’s key figures.

McCarthy’s Cowboys dropped to 2-5 after an ugly loss to Washington on Sunday. A day later, executive vice president Stephen Jones made clear that the organization did not regret the hire.

“I know we’ve got the right head guy for the job,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan, via Rob Phillips of the team’s official website. “These things just take time. I know our fans are frustrated. We certainly understand the criticism that’s come our way. But we’ve got to go to work.”

To be fair to McCarthy, plenty of things have gone wrong that he can’t really control. Dak Prescott’s season-ending injury is chief among them. However, it seems he and his staff have failed to impress some of his players so far. That’s not about to deter ownership from sticking by McCarthy, but things have to start to turn around at some point.