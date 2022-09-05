 Skip to main content
Mike McDaniel has funny line about facing legend in head coach debut

September 5, 2022
by Grey Papke
Mike McDaniel at a press conference

Feb 10, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel speaks during a press conference at Baptist Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel will be facing a significant experience gap in his head coaching debut. He will be up against the New England Patriots, led by Bill Belichick, a coach who is a shoo-in for the Pro Football Hall of Fame someday.

McDaniel is not dwelling on that, and even had a funny response to it on Monday. The new Dolphins coach made light of the experience disparity and said it would matter more if the two were “doing an Oklahoma drill.”

Probably the best route McDaniel can go here. He’s not going to beat Belichick in experience, and there’s no point in trying to act like that’s not the case. He just has to embrace what he can do.

The nice thing that McDaniel does have on his side is a sense of humor — not to mention a pretty good understanding of human emotion, or so it would seem.

