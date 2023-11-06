Mike McDaniel messes with NFL cameras in epic fashion

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is truly every NFL cameraman’s worst nightmare.

McDaniel went viral on social media in Week 2 for channeling his inner Tyreek Hill during halftime of the Dolphins’ matchup against the New England Patriots. The 40-year-old coach sprinted away from the cameraman who was simply trying to get a proper shot of him before the broadcast went to a commercial break (video here).

The Dolphins coach continued his all-out affront against cameras Sunday at Frankfurt Stadium before his team took on the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany.

McDaniel, rocking his dapper European fit, was walking into the venue when he spotted an NFL cameraman taking a video of him.

Like a quarterback trying to prolong his time in the pocket, McDaniel maneuvered behind his blocker to prevent a direct-line shot of his face.

McDaniel’s on-camera shenanigans became popular enough for one adorable kid to emulate him for Halloween.

You know you’ve entered the cultural zeitgeist when you become a costume idea for Halloween.

McDaniel’s Dolphins lost 21-14 against the Chiefs later that day. The defeat is Miami’s second over their last three games.