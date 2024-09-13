Mike McDaniel shares Dolphins’ QB plan after Tua Tagovailoa injury

The Miami Dolphins will likely be without Tua Tagovailoa for the foreseeable future, and head coach Mike McDaniel says he has full confidence in the team’s current backup quarterback.

Skylar Thompson took over for the Dolphins after Tagovailoa suffered a concussion during the team’s 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla., on Thursday night. McDaniel told reporters on Friday that the Dolphins are moving forward with Thompson and will look to add a veteran for depth.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel says as it stands today, Skylar Thompson is the “next man up” at QB for them. McDaniel says they started convos about bringing in another QB to add to the room, but they have confidence in Skylar playing while Tua is in concussion protocol. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 13, 2024

Thompson has been with the Dolphins since they drafted him in the seventh round in 2022. The former Kansas State quarterback has starting experience from when Tagovailoa dealt with concussion in 2022. Thompson even started a playoff game against the Bills that year, which Miami lost 34-31.

The Dolphins did not have another quarterback on their active roster entering Thursday’s game, which shows you that they are confident in Thompson as their backup. Fans might be hoping a certain NFL legend comes out of retirement to help Miami, but the odds of that happening are extremely low.

Thompson finished 8/14 for 80 yards after taking over for Tagovailoa against the Bills. The Dolphins travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks in Week 3.