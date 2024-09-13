 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, September 13, 2024

Tom Brady rumors fly after Tua Tagovailoa’s latest concussion

September 13, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Tom Brady at an NFL game

Aug 26, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former NFL player Tom Brady on the field before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady is only one game into his broadcasting career with FOX, but rumors of him coming out of retirement are once again flying.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered yet another concussion during his team’s 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla., on Thursday night. Tagovailoa had scrambled for a first down before his head slammed into the midsection of a defender. He immediately exhibited concussion symptoms and was ruled out.

The concussion was at least the third for Tagovailoa since 2022. Many prominent members of the NFL community are already urging the former Alabama star to retire.

It is unclear how long Tagovailoa will be out, but the only other quarterback on Miami’s roster is Skylar Thompson. The Dolphins will likely sign a veteran this week. Naturally, many people have begun fantasizing about Brady being that veteran.

While that would make for a phenomenal story, the odds of it happening are extremely low. In addition to having just begun his FOX broadcasting career, Brady is in the process of trying to join the Las Vegas Raiders’ ownership group. That has created some issues with him at his new job, and it seems unlikely that he would want to complicate things further by coming out of retirement.

Of course, it cannot be ignored that Brady has a home in Miami. The Dolphins also tried to find a way to get Brady to play for them in the past, which resulted in a tampering penalty for the franchise.

The thought of Brady playing in Mike McDaniel’s offense with weapons like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and De’Von Achane is about as appealing as it gets. That does not mean it is going to happen, but it is hardly a surprise that fans are trying to will it into existence.

Article Tags

Miami DolphinsTom Brady
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus