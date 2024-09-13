Tom Brady rumors fly after Tua Tagovailoa’s latest concussion

Tom Brady is only one game into his broadcasting career with FOX, but rumors of him coming out of retirement are once again flying.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered yet another concussion during his team’s 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla., on Thursday night. Tagovailoa had scrambled for a first down before his head slammed into the midsection of a defender. He immediately exhibited concussion symptoms and was ruled out.

The concussion was at least the third for Tagovailoa since 2022. Many prominent members of the NFL community are already urging the former Alabama star to retire.

It is unclear how long Tagovailoa will be out, but the only other quarterback on Miami’s roster is Skylar Thompson. The Dolphins will likely sign a veteran this week. Naturally, many people have begun fantasizing about Brady being that veteran.

God-willing Tua is okay and we will get to see him again. If he’s not, the only person that makes sense to replace them for this year is Tom Brady. Tom lives right nearby, his kids live in Florida. The #Dolphins previously tampered to try to sign him & they have HILL & WADDLE. pic.twitter.com/SBxQFyypE6 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 13, 2024

Tom Brady when gets a phone call from the Dolphins tomorrow. #BUFvsMIA pic.twitter.com/J6RmSfkp6Q — CHRISTOPHER❕❕ (@DamnitChristoff) September 13, 2024

Bold prediction: – Tom Brady comes out of retirement and joins the Miami Dolphins. – Greg Olsen gets back into the booth. All is good in the world again. — Fazir Ali (@KingFazir) September 13, 2024

Is Miami allowed to sign Tom Brady now? Can you be a player, (partial) team owner, and broadcaster all at once? — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) September 13, 2024

While that would make for a phenomenal story, the odds of it happening are extremely low. In addition to having just begun his FOX broadcasting career, Brady is in the process of trying to join the Las Vegas Raiders’ ownership group. That has created some issues with him at his new job, and it seems unlikely that he would want to complicate things further by coming out of retirement.

Of course, it cannot be ignored that Brady has a home in Miami. The Dolphins also tried to find a way to get Brady to play for them in the past, which resulted in a tampering penalty for the franchise.

The thought of Brady playing in Mike McDaniel’s offense with weapons like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and De’Von Achane is about as appealing as it gets. That does not mean it is going to happen, but it is hardly a surprise that fans are trying to will it into existence.