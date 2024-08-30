 Skip to main content
Mike McDaniel signs extension with Dolphins

August 30, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Mike McDaniel looks on

Dec 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mike McDaniel has had back-to-back winning seasons in his first two years as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, and the team has rewarded him for the success.

McDaniel on Friday signed a contract extension with the Dolphins that ties him to the team through the 2028 season, according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington.

McDaniel went 9-8 and led the Dolphins to the playoffs in his first year with the team in 2022. Miami then returned to the postseason last year after improving in the regular season with an 11-6 record. The team lost in the Wild Card round both years.

Under McDaniel, the Dolphins have quickly become one of the most explosive offensive teams in the NFL. They led the league in total offense with 401.3 yards per game last season and ranked 2nd in scoring offense with 29.2 points per game.

The Dolphins recently signed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a 4-year, $212.4 million. They have another star player who is seeking a new deal, but they seem committed to keeping their current core in place.

McDaniel should feel better about heading into the 2024 season with added job security.

Miami DolphinsMike McDaniel
