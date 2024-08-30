Mike McDaniel signs extension with Dolphins

Mike McDaniel has had back-to-back winning seasons in his first two years as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, and the team has rewarded him for the success.

McDaniel on Friday signed a contract extension with the Dolphins that ties him to the team through the 2028 season, according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington.

Breaking News: Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has signed a new contract that extends him through the 2028 season, sources said. Under McDaniel, the Dolphins had the top-ranked offense in the NFL in 2023 (first time since 1994). They also had their first back-to-back playoff… pic.twitter.com/PYzEDVAwye — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 30, 2024

McDaniel went 9-8 and led the Dolphins to the playoffs in his first year with the team in 2022. Miami then returned to the postseason last year after improving in the regular season with an 11-6 record. The team lost in the Wild Card round both years.

Under McDaniel, the Dolphins have quickly become one of the most explosive offensive teams in the NFL. They led the league in total offense with 401.3 yards per game last season and ranked 2nd in scoring offense with 29.2 points per game.

The Dolphins recently signed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a 4-year, $212.4 million. They have another star player who is seeking a new deal, but they seem committed to keeping their current core in place.

McDaniel should feel better about heading into the 2024 season with added job security.