Tyreek Hill makes clear statement about his contract

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill left no doubt Monday that he is looking for a new contract from the Miami Dolphins.

Hill told Aaron Wilson of KPRC that he is very proud of the number of wide receivers that have received big contracts this offseason. He also made clear that he is eager to join them.

#Dolphins Tyreek Hill on skyrocketing WR market, hope for new deal in #NFL trend Justin Jefferson, A.J. Brown, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jaylen Waddle 'Very proud of those guys. I'm also looking for a new deal. Very excited to see where I fit into that category' https://t.co/30dlOFG9qv https://t.co/6C5OnLAjmx pic.twitter.com/Qz6Nq0JLP9 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 1, 2024

“Very proud of those guys. Happy for them. Obviously, my teammate, (Jaylen) Waddle, getting his new deal,” Hill said. “For guys like me, that’s great. I’m 30 years old, also looking for a new deal. Very excited to see where I fit in to that category.”

Hill’s agent had dropped some pretty strong hints that the wide receiver wanted a new deal, and Hill is now confirming that. For the Dolphins, that might be a bit of a challenge. As Hill noted, they just gave Jaylen Waddle a huge new deal, and they still need to sort something out with Tua Tagovailoa as well.

On the other hand, Hill is coming off an elite season and, at $30 million annually, has become underpaid relative to the rest of the market. That puts the Dolphins in a pretty tough spot.