Mike McDaniel explains his funny interaction with Justin Fields

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel clarified what he was doing in his amusing interaction with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields during Sunday’s game.

Broadcast cameras caught McDaniel walking over to Fields at the end of a play Sunday and seemingly chastising him for gashing the Miami defense. The interaction was clearly light-hearted, and Fields walked away smiling.

On Monday, McDaniel was asked about this exchange, and his response was just as amusing as the initial interaction.

Mike McDaniel sarcastically explaining why he told Bears QB Justin Fields “stop it” on the sideline during Sunday’s game: “I just wanted him to stop scrambling, and it was pretty irritating because he didn’t listen at all.” 😂 (🎥 @MiamiDolphins) pic.twitter.com/cV2NjqfNqE — Will Manso (@WillManso) November 7, 2022

“I just wanted him to stop scrambling. And it was pretty irritating because he didn’t listen at all. He didn’t take the coaching,” McDaniel joked.

Fields most certainly did not. He ran the ball 15 times for 178 yards, a single-game record for a quarterback, in what was something of a breakout performance. The Dolphins won anyway, so McDaniel was at least able to laugh about it a little bit.

McDaniel has the Dolphins firmly in contention at 6-3 and has a pretty sharp wit as well. No wonder he’s established himself as a potential Coach of the Year candidate.