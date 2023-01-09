Mike McDaniel shares update on Tua Tagovailoa’s playoff status

The Miami Dolphins secured a spot in the postseason on Sunday with a win over the New York Jets and some help elsewhere in the AFC. Now, the big question is whether they will have their starting quarterback available for their wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills.

Mike McDaniel told reporters on Monday that Tua Tagovailoa has not been cleared for any football activities. The Dolphins coach said the team is hoping to have more clarity by Wednesday.

“When he’s medically cleared to practice, he’ll practice. Until then, I’m not doing anything,” Tagovailoa said, via ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques.

McDaniel added that Tagovailoa has not suffered any setbacks. Still, it sounds like he has a long way to go before he is cleared for contact.

As Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald noted, Tagovailoa is likely in either Stage 2 or Stage 3 of the 5-stage concussion protocol.

After 15 days, it sounds like Tua is in stage 2 or 3 of 5 stage concussion protocol. Stage 2 is light aerobic; stage 3 is more strenuous aerobic. McDaniel said he's not sure what stage Tua is in but has observed Tua perspiring — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) January 9, 2023

Tagovailoa has suffered multiple concussions this season. His latest came on Christmas Day. He played through it and was not diagnosed until the following day.

Teddy Bridgewater also missed Week 18 with a finger injury. The Dolphins were able to fight their way to an 11-6 win with rookie Skylar Thompson at quarterback. Bridgewater seems more likely to be cleared for Sunday than Tagovailoa.