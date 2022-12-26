Tua Tagovailoa may have played through another concussion

Tua Tagovailoa has once again landed in the NFL’s concussion protocol, and there is a chance the Miami Dolphins quarterback played through another head injury in Week 16.

Tagovailoa’s head bounced off the turf on a hit late in the second quarter of Miami’s loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. You can see the play below:

Here late in the second half #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has his head driven into the ground really hard, but was not taken out of the game. This could be an explanation for Tua’s bad play in the second half. pic.twitter.com/nra8ZUTIaE — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 26, 2022

Tagovailoa remained in the game and played very poorly in the second half. He threw interceptions on each of the Dolphins’ final three offensive drives, which was the biggest reason for his team’s 26-20 loss.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Monday that he is unsure of when Tagovailoa may have suffered his latest head injury. He said nobody recognized any issues during the game and that Tagovailoa spoke with trainers about his symptoms on Monday.

McDaniel said he's not sure when Tua suffered a concussion, but he's in protocol. During the game "nobody recognized anything with regard to" a hit. "It was something he met with doctors today and discussed some symptoms." — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 26, 2022

The concern, of course, is that Tagovailoa has suffered multiple head injuries this season. He appeared dazed after taking a big hit in Miami’s Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills and later returned to the game. Tagovailoa was cleared to play the following week, and he suffered an even scarier concussion in that game.

The situation with Tagovailoa led to the NFL tweaking its concussion protocol.

Tagovailoa’s status for Week 17 against the New England Patriots is in obvious jeopardy given the circumstances.