Mike Sainristil pranks Commanders teammates with ‘goodnight’ phone call

Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil had some fun with his teammates by participating in a prank phone call trend.

Sainristil’s girlfriend Seliana Carvalho shared a video via her TikTok page that showed Sainristil pranking his teammates. The cornerback was shown making late-night phone calls to various teammates to wish them goodnight, and laughing about their reactions. Many of the teammates were confused and thought Sainristil had lost his mind. But at the very end was an exchange with quarterback Sam Hartman, who knew what Sainristil was up to.

Sainristil very clearly has a class clown side to him.

The 24-year-old Sainristil was the No. 50 overall pick in the draft last year. He had 93 tackles and two interceptions as a rookie, and he’s working hard on his teammate bonding skills.