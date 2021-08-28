Mike Tomlin has harsh assessment of Dwayne Haskins after preseason finale

To say Dwayne Haskins’ preseason finale didn’t go according to plan might be something of an understatement.

Haskins struggled in Pittsburgh’s 34-9 loss to Carolina on Friday night. He went 9-of-16 overall for 108 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, but started just 3-for-9 for 24 yards in the first half.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin had a blunt assessment of Haskins’ struggles.

“Like the rest of us, I didn’t think it was enough varsity work from him,” Tomlin said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “It wasn’t the type of performance he wanted or we wanted. But such is life.”

Haskins was working against Carolina’s first-string defense, and it went poorly. He’s largely competing with Josh Dobbs for the final spot in the Steelers’ quarterback room. The good news is Haskins seemed to be impressing earlier in camp, which may bode well for him. However, he clearly hasn’t done enough to eliminate all uncertainty as the Steelers move toward making their final cuts.