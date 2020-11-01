Mike Tomlin has great quote about Lamar Jackson’s turnovers

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a huge win on Sunday over Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, and one of the reasons for that was their success in forcing the reigning MVP into turnovers. Many people were surprised with the way Jackson struggled, but Mike Tomlin was not.

Jackson threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles in his team’s 28-24 loss. Tomlin was asked after the game if he was surprised Jackson threw two picks, and the Steelers coach had a great response.

“You know, we’ve got respect for him but we don’t fear him. So we are not surprised by anything that transpires,” Tomlin said, per Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

The Steelers are now the only undefeated team remaining in football. Many picked the Ravens to win the AFC, but Pittsburgh has shown they are the best team in the conference at the moment. Their ability to force Jackson into mistakes was further proof of that.

Tomlin’s team shouldn’t be intimidated of any opponent right now, though there is one player in the AFC that clearly has the respect of the coach. Jackson is in that category as well, but the Steelers made him look more like an average quarterback than an MVP on Sunday.