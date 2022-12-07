 Skip to main content
Mike Tomlin has great response to George Pickens video

December 7, 2022
by Larry Brown
Mike Tomlin with a headset on

Aug 30, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Tomlin had a great response to the video of George Pickens that went viral.

Pickens was seen complaining during the fourth quarter of the Steelers’ 19-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13 on Sunday. The rookie had just one catch for two yards and came off the field complaining late in the game.

On Tuesday, Tomlin was asked about the video.

The Pittsburgh head coach said that while he doesn’t like the manner in which Pickens expressed his frustration, he appreciates his player’s passion.

“I’d rather say whoa than sic ’em. I want a guy that wants to be a significant part of what it is we do … the mature way to express that, we’re working on. That competitive spirit of a guy that wants the ball, I want that guy,” Tomlin said at his press conference.

This wasn’t the first time Pickens complained about not getting the ball enough. The 21-year-old has 37 catches for 512 yards and 2 touchdowns so far this season and thinks he should be doing more.

While Tomlin doesn’t want to have another Antonio Brown complainer on his hands, he does want players who want to help the team win, which he believes he has in Pickens.

