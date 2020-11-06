Mike Tomlin the latest NFL coach fined for mask violation

The NFL handed down some harsh discipline for the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday for COVID-19 protocol violations, and they are not the only team being punished.

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers will also have to pay hefty fines stemming from mask violations during their win over the Baltimore Ravens last week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Tomlin has been fined $100,000 and the team $250,000.

Several head coaches and their respective teams have been fined this season for mask violations. The NFL has issued multiple memos reminding teams that coaches and staff members must wear masks on the sideline at all times.

The Raiders were fined and stripped of a draft pick on Thursday due to multiple COVID-19 protocol violations. Jon Gruden was one of the coaches fined earlier in the year for not wearing a mask, so the NFL is punishing teams more harshly for repeat violations.