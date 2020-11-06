Report: Raiders fined, lose draft pick over COVID-19 protocol violations

The Las Vegas Raiders have been punished by the NFL for COVID-19 protocol violations, according to reports.

The punishments for the Raiders include:

– Team fined $500,000

– Jon Gruden fined $150,000

– Team stripped of 6th-round draft pick

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Raiders were punished for a number of things. That includes Gruden not consistently wearing a mask, players attending a large indoor gathering in violation of league protocol, and the team allowing an unauthorized person in the locker room after a game.

The Raiders and Gruden were both fined over the head coach not wearing a mask in Week 2. Gruden responded by wearing this tiny mask.

The Raiders’ penalties escalated due to their status as repeat offenders.