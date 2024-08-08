Mike Tomlin fuels Brandon Aiyuk speculation with cryptic quote

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is not exactly trying to silence the rumors linking his team to a potential trade for wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Tomlin was asked Wednesday if the Steelers were in the market for another wide receiver, as rumors continue to link Pittsburgh with an Aiyuk trade. The coach was not going to tamper, but his answer spoke volumes anyway.

“I’ll let you guys speculate on that,” Tomlin said, smirking as he finished his answer.

That certainly isn’t a no. Tomlin probably cannot say much right now, but with reports suggesting the Steelers are still in the market for Aiyuk, he knows what’s going on.

Aiyuk is looking for a trade from the San Francisco 49ers and a contract extension to go with it. One team was unable to get the second part of that done, possibly bolstering the Steelers’ chances. It gets even better for them as there are reports that Aiyuk may be willing to prioritize Pittsburgh as a possible trade destination.

Aiyuk caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns last season in what was his second consecutive 1,000-yard season. He would immediately become the Steelers’ established No. 1 option in the passing game were he to wind up there.