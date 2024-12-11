Mike Vrabel linked to notable NFL head coach job

Mike Vrabel is expected to draw plenty of interest in the upcoming NFL head coach hiring cycle, and there is one very notable job that he may have a shot at.

In his latest NFL buzz column that was published on Wednesday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote that Vrabel is viewed as a “prime” head coach candidate heading into 2025. Fowler believes the Dallas Cowboys are a potential suitor for Vrabel if the team decides not to bring Mike McCarthy back.

Vrabel is an experienced coach who has been to the playoffs several times. He went 54-45 in six seasons with the Tennessee Titans, and many people felt the reported reasons for his dismissal were a bit outrageous. The Titans are 3-10 this year under new head coach Brian Callahan.

Vrabel is only 49 and has a solid resume, so he might be selective when considering future head coach jobs. One of the big questions is how much roster control he will want. That could potentially be an issue in Dallas, where Jerry Jones remains the general manager and is still heavily involved in football decisions.

There is no guarantee that the Cowboys will part ways with McCarthy. Though the coach is not under contract for 2025, Jones has not closed the door on a McCarthy extension. The 82-year-old owner might feel McCarthy was not given a fair shot this season with injuries to Dak Prescott and other key players.

If the Cowboys do wind up pursuing Vrabel, they may have plenty of competition.