John Harbaugh, Mike Vrabel do not shake hands after game

Tensions were high before kickoff of Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens, and the mood seemed very much the same following the overtime thriller.

After the Titans beat the Ravens, Mike Vrabel approached John Harbaugh on the field and looked like he was going to shake his hand. Harbaugh appeared to wave Vrabel off, at which point Vrabel quickly turned and walked away.

No handshake between #Titans HC Mike Vrabel and #Ravens HC John Harbaugh. pic.twitter.com/PZuorBWFvw — Austin Bumpus (@AustinBumpus) November 22, 2020

It would make sense for Harbaugh to snub Vrabel given what happened before the game. Titans players gathered on the Ravens’ midfield logo at M&T Bank Stadium, and Harbaugh appeared to confront them over it. That led to a shouting match between him and Tennessee cornerback Malcolm Butler. You can see a video of the exchange here.

Titans players also gathered on Baltimore’s midfield logo before the two teams met in the playoffs back in January. Harbaugh was likely bothered by that, so what happened on Sunday may have pushed him over the edge.