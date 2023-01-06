 Skip to main content
Mike White reveals severity of his rib injury

January 6, 2023
by Grey Papke
Mike White taking the field

New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) runs onto the field for warmups before his first NFL start against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in East Rutherford. Photo Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

New York Jets quarterback Mike White has been dealing with a rib injury, but that apparently undersells the severity of what he played through last week.

White was ruled out of the Jets’ season finale on Friday and admitted there was a good reason why. He said he has five broken ribs, which he managed to play through last week against Seattle.

“So there was technically a total of five [fractures],” White said, via Andy Vasquez of NJ.com. “But [the doctors] said one [fracture] looked like an old one, which I don’t understand, but they’re smarter than me. So a total of five.”

With that admission, it is no wonder White struggled to get injury clearance last month after initially suffering the injury.

White went 23/46 for 240 yards with two interceptions while playing through the injury last week at Seattle. Joe Flacco will start the season finale in his place.

Mike White
