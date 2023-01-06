Mike White reveals severity of his rib injury

New York Jets quarterback Mike White has been dealing with a rib injury, but that apparently undersells the severity of what he played through last week.

White was ruled out of the Jets’ season finale on Friday and admitted there was a good reason why. He said he has five broken ribs, which he managed to play through last week against Seattle.

“So there was technically a total of five [fractures],” White said, via Andy Vasquez of NJ.com. “But [the doctors] said one [fracture] looked like an old one, which I don’t understand, but they’re smarter than me. So a total of five.”

With that admission, it is no wonder White struggled to get injury clearance last month after initially suffering the injury.

White went 23/46 for 240 yards with two interceptions while playing through the injury last week at Seattle. Joe Flacco will start the season finale in his place.