Mike White went to ridiculous lengths to try to get injury clearance

New York Jets quarterback Mike White was ultimately unsuccessful in his bid to receive clearance to play through a rib injury, but he cannot be accused of not trying.

White is dealing with a rib injury and was ruled out of Sunday’s game against Detroit after failing to receive clearance from team doctors. The quarterback spoke about his disappointment on Friday, and even said he went to ten different doctors in an unsuccessful effort to find one that would clear him.

Mike White said he talked to 10 different doctors trying to get cleared and none of them would. Called it “frustrating.” Said he’s only feeling “general soreness.” Doctors are just worried about contact. #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) December 16, 2022

The thinking seems to be that White could play, but one hit could result in a much more severe issue for him. From that perspective, it is understandable why he was not cleared.

Nobody can question White’s toughness. He demonstrated that when he played through the pain against Buffalo, and he was clearly ready to go against the Lions. Even though he will not be playing, it certainly is not down to a lack of desire.