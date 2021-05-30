Miles Teller trolls Packers fans with Aaron Rodgers tweet

Actor Miles Teller trolled Packers fans during the week with a tweet about Aaron Rodgers.

Teller and his wife have been in Hawaii hanging out with Rodgers and his fiancee, Shailene Woodley. Mind you, this is all taking place during Packers OTAs.

On Thursday, Teller tweeted a photo of himself with his wife at a restaurant in Hawaii. His caption was “Cheers to signing with the Packers.”

Cheers to signing with the Packers pic.twitter.com/XX8sGc1BY4 — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) May 28, 2021

Because Teller was with Rodgers, many wondered what the heck was going on. Was he breaking some news about Rodgers signing with Green Bay? Is he messing around?

Teller is actually a Philadelphia Eagles fan. A day before he sent his tweet, the Packers announced the signing of receiver DeAndre Thompkins. Thompkins originally signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Some savvy fans figured that Teller was trolling the Packers and the fans about the Thompkins signing, knowing most would wonder if it were about Rodgers.

Of course, the tweet almost certainly was not about Rodgers. The latest information on the quarterback is that he is done with the Packers.