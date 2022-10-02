Minkah Fitzpatrick has disrespectful comment about Jets after loss

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was not in the mood to give the New York Jets much credit after Sunday’s game.

The Jets put together a comeback victory to beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh 24-20 on Sunday. Fitzpatrick was clearly unhappy after the game, and he essentially told the media that the Steelers had lost to inferior talent.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick: "It's frustrating losing to people that you know that you're better than, more talented than." — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) October 2, 2022

On one hand, this is totally disrespectful toward the Jets. On the other, most would agree that the Steelers have more talent on paper. However, Pittsburgh is without star defender TJ Watt, and their play on offense has been very underwhelming so far this season. The Steelers did make a quarterback change during Sunday’s game, but it ultimately may have come too late to alter the outcome.

Expect the Jets to shrug off Fitzpatrick’s comments. After all, they were very much in a taunting mood after their upset victory.