Mitch Trubisky benched in favor of Kenny Pickett

The Kenny Pickett era in Pittsburgh appears to have begun.

Steelers starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky once again struggled during the first half of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. That led to head coach Mike Tomlin making a change. Pickett was under center for Pittsburgh’s first drive of the second half.

Trubisky has not played well through the early part of the season. That trend continued on Sunday. He went 7/13 for 84 yards, no touchdowns and an interception in the first half against the Jets. The Steelers trailed 10-6 at halftime.

Following Pittsburgh’s 29-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns last week, Tomlin said he had not even considered making a quarterback switch. Most people who watched Trubisky through the first three games of the season knew it was only a matter of time before Pickett was given a chance.

Trubisky entered Sunday’s game with just 569 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.