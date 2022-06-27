Steelers offer potential hint about likely starting QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have a quarterback battle in training camp, but they appear to be giving a strong hint in OTAs about who will win the starting job.

Free agent addition Mitchell Trubisky is the heavy favorite to start for the Steelers barring injury or an awful camp, according to Mark Caboly of The Athletic. Rookie Kenny Pickett is not a factor at the moment, and only received third-string reps during OTAs and minicamp.

The Steelers drafted Pickett in the first round, leaving many wondering if he would get a legitimate chance to start. That could still happen, but probably not right away. That has been made clear by some other reports suggesting the team will take it slowly with their top pick.

The reality is the Steelers have likely had Trubisky penciled in as starter all along. That much can be seen in the details of the contract he signed with the team during the offseason.