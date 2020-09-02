Mohamed Sanu released by Patriots

Mohamed Sanu’s time with the New England Patriots was brief.

Sanu was acquired by the Patriots at last year’s trade deadline, and the team is releasing him ahead of the 2020 season, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The Patriots traded a second-round pick for Sanu last year, but he only delivered 26 catches for 207 yards and a touchdown in eight games with the team. The big issue for Sanu was an ankle injury that plagued him during most of his time with New England. He underwent offseason ankle surgery in hopes of improving his health, but apparently he wasn’t looking good enough for the Patriots in camp.

Some Patriots insiders projected Sanu would not make the roster. Part of the reason is the Patriots can save $6.5 million against the salary cap with the release.

Some team will likely have interest in giving the 31-year-old receiver a shot for a lower price.