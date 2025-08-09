Morice Norris’ last post before his head injury catches attention

An Instagram story post made by Detroit Lions defensive back Morice Norris is making the rounds after he suffered a serious injury Friday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Norris took an inadvertent knee to the head in the fourth quarter of Friday’s preseason opener inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The Lions safety received the blow while attempting to make a low tackle against running back Nathan Carter.

The 24-year-old Fresno State alum was visibly seizing as medical staff tried to stabilize his condition. He was later taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to a nearby hospital.

Several fans later highlighted Norris’ spiritual post on his Instagram story uploaded just hours before Friday’s game. Norris spoke about putting his faith in Jesus about one’s uncertainties in life.

“Trust Jesus With What’s Ahead,” Norris wrote on his Instagram story.

“Life can feel uncertain when we think about the future, but Jesus calls us to trust Him with every step we take. He already knows what is coming, and nothing will surprise Him. When we let go of our worries and place our confidence in Him, we can walk forward with peace instead of fear. The road ahead may have twists and turns, but His hand will guide us through it all. Trusting Jesus means believing that His plan is better than ours and that He will never leave us on our own.”

Can we just talk about the young man (Morice Norris), and the instagram story post he made *before* tonight’s game…



God,

please watch over this kid & his loved ones, as they search & pray for his recovery tonight🙏@Morice4_norris pic.twitter.com/yG0FCdC2ID — Casee Allen (@CaseeAllen) August 9, 2025

Norris ended the post with a Bible passage from Proverbs 3:5 about putting trust in his faith with “all your heart.”

The Lions posted an update shortly after the game indicating that Norris is in a “stable condition” and has “feeling and movement in all his extremities.”