Muhammad Wilkerson suspended two games over offseason arrest

September 11, 2020
by Grey Papke

Muhammad Wilkerson

Muhammad Wilkerson is currently without a team, and his latest suspension likely means he won’t be finding a new one anytime soon.

The free agent defensive tackle has been suspended two games by the NFL stemming from an offseason DWI arrest.

The details of Wilkerson’s arrest, particularly the fact that it wasn’t the first time, aren’t great. He hasn’t played since 2018, as an ankle injury prematurely ended his season. He wasn’t picked up for 2019, and received very little interest this offseason either.

Wilkerson’s best seasons came with the Jets, where he collected 12 sacks and made the Pro Bowl in 2015. Still only 30, it doesn’t look like the defensive lineman has a route back into the league.

