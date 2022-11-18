Myles Garrett reveals what shocked him about facing Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins put together a comprehensive 39-17 win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 10, leaving star pass rusher Myles Garrett quite shocked about one particular aspect of the game.

Garrett said Friday he was shocked by how detailed the Dolphins’ gameplan for the Browns was. The defensive lineman said it felt like the Dolphins had a counter for every adjustment the Browns made, and that they knew exactly what the Browns wanted to do and knew how to stop it.

Myles Garrett said that he was shocked at how detailed the Dolphins plan of attack for the Browns was. Said it was specifically tailored to them and the exact things they do. Said it was like the Dolphins knew what adjustments were coming and exploited every facet of the game. — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) November 18, 2022

One gets the impression this is uncommon in the NFL. Garrett does not say it after every game, after all. Plus, it is not as if he is accusing the Browns of failing to adjust, as he has done before. He indicates that they tried, but that even their adjustments were stymied by Miami.

This is certainly a ringing endorsement for first-year coach Mike McDaniel and what he has done with the Dolphins. He has been praised for bringing out the best in Tua Tagovailoa, but the impact has been felt across the entire team. That is why they are 7-3 with four wins in a row. Based on what Garrett is saying, they could pose a lot of problems for teams down the stretch and into the playoffs.