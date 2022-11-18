 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, November 18, 2022

Myles Garrett reveals what shocked him about facing Dolphins

November 18, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read
Myles Garrett on the field

Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) looks to the bench during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins put together a comprehensive 39-17 win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 10, leaving star pass rusher Myles Garrett quite shocked about one particular aspect of the game.

Garrett said Friday he was shocked by how detailed the Dolphins’ gameplan for the Browns was. The defensive lineman said it felt like the Dolphins had a counter for every adjustment the Browns made, and that they knew exactly what the Browns wanted to do and knew how to stop it.

One gets the impression this is uncommon in the NFL. Garrett does not say it after every game, after all. Plus, it is not as if he is accusing the Browns of failing to adjust, as he has done before. He indicates that they tried, but that even their adjustments were stymied by Miami.

This is certainly a ringing endorsement for first-year coach Mike McDaniel and what he has done with the Dolphins. He has been praised for bringing out the best in Tua Tagovailoa, but the impact has been felt across the entire team. That is why they are 7-3 with four wins in a row. Based on what Garrett is saying, they could pose a lot of problems for teams down the stretch and into the playoffs.

Article Tags

Miami DolphinsMyles Garrett
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus