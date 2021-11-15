Myles Garrett threw Browns’ DC under the bus after blowout loss

The Cleveland Browns were destroyed by the New England Patriots on Sunday, and Myles Garrett had some scathing words for his unit afterward.

The Browns gave up 452 total yards, including 184 rushing yards, in a 45-7 loss to New England. That left Garrett fuming, and he fired off some criticism that seemed to be aimed at defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

“We’ve gotta go back to the drawing board and see how we can get better, see how we can scheme better, see how we can make adjustments on the fly,” Garrett said, via Ben Axelrod of WKYC. “We never had a chance just because we didn’t make any adjustments on the sideline or when we had time to.”

That’s a bad look that will only turn up the heat on Woods, the team’s second-year defensive coordinator. The unit is actually sixth in the league in total yards allowed, but it hasn’t translated well, as the defense is 19th in points allowed per game. Despite a defensive line that boasts Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, the Browns also rank in the bottom half of the NFL in blitz frequency and quarterback pressures.

Garrett has a history of criticizing his defensive coordinators. It remains to be seen how much weight his comments will carry, but it will not help Woods’ cause.