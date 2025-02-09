Myles Garrett sends warning to Browns’ front office

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett doubled down on his trade demand in a new interview, and issued a stark warning to the organization as well.

Garrett appeared on “ESPN NFL Countdown” Sunday ahead of Super Bowl LIX to discuss his trade demand and the reasons behind it. At one point, he was asked how far he would go contractually in a bid to force a move, and responded with something of an ultimatum.

“Whatever it takes,” Garrett said.

Myles Garrett was just asked on NFL Countdown what he would do contractually to get traded and get to a contending team. His response? “I’m willing to do whatever it takes.” pic.twitter.com/O8ntDZHdqJ — Grant Puskar (@grant_puskar_) February 9, 2025

In other words, Garrett sounds open to missing training camp or even games if the Browns are unwilling to move him. This may be a bid to preserve leverage, as there is a long way to go before things get to that point. It is worth noting, however, that for now the Browns do not have any intention of fulfilling Garrett’s wish.

Garrett cited a desire to compete for Super Bowls as the biggest reason for his request, and that he does not think the Browns are close to fulfilling that goal. For now, the two sides are digging in, and this probably will not be resolved quickly. Garrett, however, seems determined to see this through, even if he has to go to some pretty extensive lengths to make it happen.