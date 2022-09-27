 Skip to main content
Cause of Myles Garrett’s terrifying car accident revealed

September 27, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Myles Garrett on the field

Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) looks to the bench during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was involved in a very frightening car accident on Monday, and we now have some more details about what led to it.

Garrett was driving with a female passenger after he left the Browns facility when he went off the right side of the road. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said his 2021 Porsche flipped several times before coming to rest. Fortunately, Garrett and the passenger were not seriously injured.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network said Tuesday that Garrett swerved off the road while trying to avoid an animal. The defensive lineman was discharged from the hospital on Monday night.

Police said Garrett and the passenger were both wearing their seatbelts. Neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the accident.

Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, finished with a career-high 16 sacks last season and has picked up right where he left off this year. He has three sacks and a forced fumble through the first three games. It is unclear if the crash will impact his status for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

