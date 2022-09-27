Cause of Myles Garrett’s terrifying car accident revealed

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was involved in a very frightening car accident on Monday, and we now have some more details about what led to it.

Garrett was driving with a female passenger after he left the Browns facility when he went off the right side of the road. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said his 2021 Porsche flipped several times before coming to rest. Fortunately, Garrett and the passenger were not seriously injured.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network said Tuesday that Garrett swerved off the road while trying to avoid an animal. The defensive lineman was discharged from the hospital on Monday night.

#Browns star Myles Garrett was discharged from the hospital Monday night, per source. More tests coming. The good news is Garrett’s injuries aren’t life-threatening. He swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and overcorrected. Car flipped multiple times. Could’ve been worse. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 27, 2022

Police said Garrett and the passenger were both wearing their seatbelts. Neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the accident.

Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, finished with a career-high 16 sacks last season and has picked up right where he left off this year. He has three sacks and a forced fumble through the first three games. It is unclear if the crash will impact his status for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.