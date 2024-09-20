Myles Garrett makes admission about his injury

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett confirmed Friday that he is dealing with a pretty painful set of injuries.

Garrett admitted Friday that he is currently dealing with an injury to both of his feet, though he does not anticipate missing time as a result of it. The star pass-rusher characterized the issue as one of pain management, though he suggested it might eventually require offseason surgery.

“We talk about [surgery after the season] but that’s something that we’ll talk about further down the line,” Garrett said, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. “The issue itself is something that I’ll probably have to deal with for however long I end up playing. So it’s about managing that and playing through it.”

Garrett added that he does not feel 100 percent, but he feels healthy enough to contribute.

A double foot injury is never what one wants to hear, especially this early in the season, but Garrett does not appear too concerned. He has still tallied two sacks in the team’s first two games and has not looked any worse for wear during games. The key will be ensuring that it does not get worse, as that might cause some real problems for the Browns’ most valuable defensive player.