Myles Garrett has hilarious reaction to third PED test in weeks

If the NFL’s drug testing program is truly random, Myles Garrett has seemingly defied statistical odds in the month of October.

Garrett sent a funny tweet on Tuesday about being selected by the NFL for a random blood draw. The Cleveland Browns star indicated that he thinks the league decided to drug test him because he was looking so jacked with no sleeves on during his team’s game against the Arizona Cardinals last weekend. The reason Garrett felt he was being targeted is that the test was his second in a roughly two-week span.

And then it happened again.

On Friday morning, Garrett received yet another text message informing him he must submit to a PED blood draw. He said he thinks the NFL must be trying to clone him.

Yeaaa they are trying to clone me pic.twitter.com/GtR90NhV5C — Flash Garrett ⚡️ (@Flash_Garrett) October 22, 2021

Garrett then made the interesting observation that the latest text omitted the word “random,” which was included in the message last time.

At least they took out the “random selection” part — Flash Garrett (@Flash_Garrett) October 22, 2021

Garrett is far from the first NFL player to feel like he was being targeted by the league’s drug testing program. One star receiver called out the league during the offseason over how many times he had been tested. Garrett may have an even bigger gripe.