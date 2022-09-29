Myles Garrett issued citation for car crash

Myles Garrett was involved in a terrifying car crash earlier this week, and police have since issued the Cleveland Browns star a citation.

Garrett was driving with a female passenger after he left the Browns facility on Monday when he went off the right side of the road. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said his 2021 Porsche flipped several times before coming to rest. Fortunately, Garrett and the passenger were not seriously injured.

It has since been revealed that Garrett swerved off the road to avoid an animal. Police determined that speed was a factor in the crash and he was issued a citation.

According to the Medina County crash report, #Browns pass-rusher Myles Garrett was issued a citation for failure to control his motor vehicle. "Unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled appeared to be a contributing circumstance." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2022

Garrett was driving in a 45-mph zone and admitted to a responding officer that he was going well over the speed limit.

#Browns DE Myles Garrett told first responders he suffered a left shoulder injury, right biceps and wrist injuries. Garrett also told an officer "I think I got up to 65" when asked for speed. It is a 45 mph zone. — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) September 29, 2022

Both Garrett and the passenger were wearing their seatbelts. The former first overall pick suffered what has been described as minor shoulder and biceps injuries. It is unclear if he will play in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.