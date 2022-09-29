 Skip to main content
Myles Garrett issued citation for car crash

September 29, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Myles Garrett on the field

Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) looks to the bench during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Myles Garrett was involved in a terrifying car crash earlier this week, and police have since issued the Cleveland Browns star a citation.

Garrett was driving with a female passenger after he left the Browns facility on Monday when he went off the right side of the road. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said his 2021 Porsche flipped several times before coming to rest. Fortunately, Garrett and the passenger were not seriously injured.

It has since been revealed that Garrett swerved off the road to avoid an animal. Police determined that speed was a factor in the crash and he was issued a citation.

Garrett was driving in a 45-mph zone and admitted to a responding officer that he was going well over the speed limit.

Both Garrett and the passenger were wearing their seatbelts. The former first overall pick suffered what has been described as minor shoulder and biceps injuries. It is unclear if he will play in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

