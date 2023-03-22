 Skip to main content
Myles Garrett says he is ‘working on’ bringing big name to Browns

March 22, 2023
by Grey Papke
Myles Garrett on the field

Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) looks to the bench during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns already brought one new wide receiver in on Wednesday, but Myles Garrett is trying to add more talent at the position.

Garrett responded to an Instagram comment Wednesday asking him to get Odell Beckham Jr. to return to the Browns. Garrett replied that he was “working on it.”

The Browns have not really been linked to Beckham, and he has shown more interest in returning to another former team instead. Garrett may be pursuing a lost cause, especially after the Browns’ noteworthy move on Wednesday, but that is not going to stop him.

Beckham spent two-and-a-half seasons with the Browns, where he was largely held back by injury and struggled to hit peak form. He fell out with quarterback Baker Mayfield and was released, though he has expressed some regret about how that went down.

