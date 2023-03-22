Myles Garrett says he is ‘working on’ bringing big name to Browns

The Cleveland Browns already brought one new wide receiver in on Wednesday, but Myles Garrett is trying to add more talent at the position.

Garrett responded to an Instagram comment Wednesday asking him to get Odell Beckham Jr. to return to the Browns. Garrett replied that he was “working on it.”

Update: #Browns star Myles Garrett is "working" on getting Odell Beckham to sign with Cleveland.@obj has said he's seeking a deal that would him more than $4 million a year. pic.twitter.com/Nvd0ySFEJq — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 22, 2023

The Browns have not really been linked to Beckham, and he has shown more interest in returning to another former team instead. Garrett may be pursuing a lost cause, especially after the Browns’ noteworthy move on Wednesday, but that is not going to stop him.

Beckham spent two-and-a-half seasons with the Browns, where he was largely held back by injury and struggled to hit peak form. He fell out with quarterback Baker Mayfield and was released, though he has expressed some regret about how that went down.