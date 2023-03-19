Odell Beckham has message for ex-Giants teammate about return

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. seems to have a strong interest in playing for one particular team, at least based on his social media activity.

Beckham sent a tweet to former New York Giants teammate Saquon Barkley last week urging the running back to put in a good word on his behalf. Beckham told Barkley to tell Giants GM Joe Schoen to “call my agent” and that he had unfinished business in New York.

“Tell Joe call my agent … I got some more s**t left to do,” Beckham tweeted.

Beckham played for the Giants from 2014 to 2018, and quickly became a star player for the team. Former GM Date Gettleman infamously traded him to Cleveland after the 2018 season, which did nothing to decrease the wide receiver’s popularity among the team’s fans.

Beckham is looking to re-establish his career after a torn ACL cost him the entire 2022 season. He has denied some rumors about the contract he is said to be seeking, though he will not come cheap.