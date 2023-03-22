Jets trade Elijah Moore to AFC team

Elijah Moore was openly unhappy with his role in the New York Jets’ offense last season, and the speedy wide receiver no longer has to worry about how the team will utilize him.

The Jets on Wednesday traded Moore and a third-round draft pick to the Cleveland Browns for a second-round pick, according to multiple reports. The pick is No. 42 overall, and the Browns will now have back-to-back picks in the second round after they already had No. 43 overall.

Moore was traded not long after the Jets signed former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman to a one-year deal. New York also added veteran wideout Allen Lazard last week.

A report early last season claimed Moore asked the Jets to trade him. The request came after he supposedly blew up on former Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur in practice.

Now that the Jets are on the verge of landing Aaron Rodgers, you have to wonder if Moore still wanted out. He’ll have to settle for Deshaun Watson instead.