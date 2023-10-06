Najee Harris has harsh quote about Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-2 this season, though they’ve seemed much worse than that. Their fans have been frustrated, and so have their players and coaches. And on Wednesday, Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris delivered a tough quote about the team.

Speaking with the media, Harris said he’s trying to help spark the team through his play. He says the Steelers are “playing soft.”

“Me, as a person who wants to spark offense, sometimes I don’t like saying it, I like showing it in a way,” Harris said Wednesday, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “So I try to be that guy and show it. That’s why in the game we came out there, and I wanted to just emphasize that right now. We’re just playing soft. We’re not firing off, we’re not making no plays. So I try to be that guy. They feed off of me.”

Harris has 210 rushing yards on 49 carries this season. He has yet to score a touchdown.

The Steelers have won their two games by a combined 9 points. Their two losses have both been blowouts (a combined 47 points). That’s why the Steelers feel worse than a .500 team, and why Harris feels like he needs to give the team a spark.