Ndamukong Suh chose Eagles over 1 other NFC team

Ndamukong Suh played for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday after signing a deal with them just days before, and the veteran defensive tackle chose Philly over at least one other NFC contender.

After the Eagles’ 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Suh told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk that he also had the option of joining the San Francisco 49ers.

Suh said he gave strong consideration to signing with the Niners because he has a relationship with defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, who was an assistant with the Detroit Lions the entire time Suh played there. The 35-year-old accepted a team-friendly deal with the Eagles because he ultimately felt playing in Philadelphia will give him the best chance of winning another Super Bowl.

Suh had three total tackles and a half-sack in his Eagles debut. The 307-pound tackle should be a big contributor down the stretch if he can stay healthy.