2 star QBs confirmed they turned down Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ series

Netflix’s new “Quarterback” series has proven popular with viewers, but the program is having a tough time getting big names to sign on for a second season.

Two quarterbacks on Wednesday said they would not take part in the series, at least right now. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovialoa said he was approached about doing the show, but turned it down because after watching season one, it would show more of his personal life than he is comfortable with.

Tua Tagovailoa says he was approached by Netflix in regards to being apart of the Quarterback series but he’s not interested right now. Tua said he watched it this summer but it showed too much of personal and family life that he feels comfortable showing as a private person. pic.twitter.com/kfYh7wLsbf — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) July 26, 2023

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said he turned down the show last year and has not changed his stance, though he may do it at some point.

Jalen Hurts says he turned down Netflix’s show Quarterback last year but one day he may do it “There’s a lot of the journey to unfold. That will be told” pic.twitter.com/SUxJZAgw2J — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) July 26, 2023

Tagovailoa and Hurts join another high-profile young quarterback in having turned down the series.

Season one of the Netflix program showcased Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota. Presumably, the show will be able to find three quarterbacks to show off in season two, but Tagovailoa and Hurts will not be among them.