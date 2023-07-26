 Skip to main content
2 star QBs confirmed they turned down Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ series

July 26, 2023
by Grey Papke
Graphic for Netflix Quarterback show

Netflix’s new “Quarterback” series has proven popular with viewers, but the program is having a tough time getting big names to sign on for a second season.

Two quarterbacks on Wednesday said they would not take part in the series, at least right now. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovialoa said he was approached about doing the show, but turned it down because after watching season one, it would show more of his personal life than he is comfortable with.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said he turned down the show last year and has not changed his stance, though he may do it at some point.

Tagovailoa and Hurts join another high-profile young quarterback in having turned down the series.

Season one of the Netflix program showcased Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota. Presumably, the show will be able to find three quarterbacks to show off in season two, but Tagovailoa and Hurts will not be among them.

