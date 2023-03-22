 Skip to main content
New bidder reportedly enters mix for Commanders

March 22, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Daniel Snyder on the field

Nov 5, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder watches pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

A new bidder is reportedly looking to purchase the Washington Commanders.

Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos has joined the bidding for the Commanders, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Brian Windhorst.

Apostolopoulos is leading what is believed to be the third group to submit a bid for the Commanders. The others are a group led by billionaire Josh Harris, who owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, and one led by Houston Rockets owner Tillman Fertitta.

An NBA legend joined the group led by Harris earlier this week.

ESPN reports that Apostolopoulos recently had discussions about buying the Charlotte Hornets from Michael Jordan but has turned his focus toward the Commanders.

Apostolopoulos, who was born in Toronto, attended Harvard and is the founder of private equity venture fund Six Ventures Inc.

Talks surrounding the sale of the Commanders could heat up when the NFL owners meetings begin in Phoenix. A report last week claimed Snyder might be facing new issues in an ongoing league investigation.

Steve ApostolopoulosWashington Commanders
