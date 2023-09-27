New details in death of ex-Bucs WR Mike Williams spark probe

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams died earlier this month after a reported electrical accident. Questions still abound weeks after Williams’ death.

Williams died on September 12 while confined in intensive care at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, Fla. Two weeks before his death, the former Buccaneers standout had a fatal accident at a construction site while working for Exodus Electric Corp.

There was already confusion surrounding the tragic incident given that Williams was initially reported dead before his actual passing.

Police have since launched an investigation into Williams’ death after the grandmother and mother of his daughter reached out to authorities in Tampa.

According to a report from Olivia George of the Tampa Bay Times, the two women heard that someone had brought Williams the drug Percocet the same day that the former NFL player went into cardiac arrest. Percocet is a prescription drug classified as an opioid painkiller.

Three other friends of Williams reportedly shared similar concerns. Williams had allegedly met with a supplier just around the corner of Raymond James Stadium — the home venue of the Buccaneers.

The exact cause of Williams’ death remains unclear and is still “pending further study.”

Williams had a standout rookie campaign for the Buccaneers. He had 65 catches for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns during the 2010 season. He finished second in AP Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Williams played five seasons in the NFL. He totaled 223 catches for 3,089 yards and 26 touchdowns for his career.