Fans all made the same joke about Aaron Rodgers saying Jets are cursed

Aaron Rodgers feels like bad luck has been following the New York Jets this season, but fans believe there is a far more reasonable explanation for the team’s recent failures.

After the Jets blew another fourth-quarter lead in their loss to the Miami Dolphins last week, wide receiver Garrett Wilson suggested that his team has some sort of losing “gene” built into their DNA. Rodgers was asked on Wednesday about Wilson’s comments, and he agreed that there could be a “curse” hanging over the franchise.

“I mean, it might be something like that. It might be some sort of curse we’ve got to snap as well,” Rodgers said, via The Associated Press.

Many fans had the same reaction to Rodgers’ comment — they believe the 41-year-old quarterback is the curse.

And that curse is named Aaron Rodgers. — Degreewhisperer (@degreewhisperer) December 12, 2024

The curse rhymes with Baron Dodgers. — Trent Harvey (@TheTrentHarvey) December 12, 2024

Yeah that curse is called "Aaron Rodgers is old and sucks now" https://t.co/LhHOXv5nkR — Former Chicago Bulls Fan (@ayodostrece) December 12, 2024

That man doesn't own a mirror. — Craig Williams (@GA_SKOL) December 12, 2024

Well that seems like a perfectly reasonable explanation for his continuous failures. — Dave the Blind Guy (@DaveWarnedYou) December 12, 2024

Rodgers had visions of rescuing a tortured Jets franchise when he was traded to the team ahead of the 2023 season. There is no telling whether he would have been able to accomplish that goal had he not torn his Achilles in Week 1. What we do know is that barely anything has gone right since.

The Jets are 3-10 and have the longest active playoff drought of any major U.S. sports team. Rodgers has 2,966 yards, 20 touchdowns and 8 interceptions on the year. He has looked like nothing more than a shell of his former MVP self.

Rodgers far from the sole reason the Jets have not made a postseason appearance in well over a decade. He also has been battling through some legitimate adversity this year. Still, Jets fans don’t want to hear him entertaining any voodoo theories with how disastrous the team’s season has been.