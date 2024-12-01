Report reveals chances of Aaron Rodgers returning to Jets

New York Jets head coach Jeff Ulbrich has repeatedly said in recent days that he still has full confidence in Aaron Rodgers, but it does not sound like that view is shared throughout the organization.

The Jets appear to be headed for a rebuild after firing head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas. There has been talk that Rodgers is also on borrowed time with the team. On Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media described it as a “long shot” that Rodgers will return to the Jets in 2025.

“Is Aaron Rodgers gonna be the Jets quarterback in 2025? You mentioned the money, none guaranteed. They do owe him a $35 million option bonus if they decide to bring him back,” Rapoport said. “My understand is Rodgers is considered, right now, to be a long shot to return to the Jets. Those conversations will happen with the new power brokers after the year, but that is my understanding of where it stands right now.”

The Jets have had many problems this season beyond Rodgers’ inconsistent play. Of course, they were hoping the 40-year-old quarterback would be the solution when they acquired him in a trade with the Green Bay Packers prior to last season.

Rodgers is nowhere near as mobile as he was in his prime. The torn Achilles he suffered in Week 1 last year is undoubtedly a factor in that, as are several other injuries he has dealt with this season.

There is no reason to think Rodgers is going to return to his MVP form in 2025. In fact, he suddenly sounds less than certain about even wanting to continue his career. If Rodgers does opt to keep playing, he may have to find a new team.