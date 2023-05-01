New Saints signing offends local fans with controversial food move

Jamaal Williams apparently has a thing or two to learn about living in New Orleans.

The veteran running back Williams, who just signed with the New Orleans Saints this offseason, went viral over the weekend for his controversial food move. The Saints tweeted out a video feature of Williams chowing down on some crawfish (a local favorite) with … barbecue sauce slathered on top.

Here is the clip.

New Saints teammate Tyrann Mathieu did not look too enthused, and many Saints fans on Twitter definitely weren’t enthused. Check out some of the funniest reaction tweets about Williams’ party foul of a move.

Saints personnel staff meeting as we speak. pic.twitter.com/5bedajKYdz — Derrick P. James (@DerrickPJames) April 29, 2023

You can tell somebody not from Louisiana wrote this cause hell nah!! https://t.co/HLjYtMEQ4Z pic.twitter.com/gvJFrtfHQ9 — 🍑 Your Controversial Fave. 🪬 (@JussssPeachy) April 30, 2023

The prevailing thought here is that crawfish is already perfectly good to eat the way that it is boiled and seasoned. If you are craving a bit more flavor, a Cajun dipping sauce or even a more complementary condiment like ketchup or mayonnaise may be the way to go. But mixing up your crawfish with BBQ sauce effectively removes the essence of the New Orleans flavor and turns it into more of a bizarro Kansas City-style flavor. That is definitely a big no-no for locals in The Big Easy.

Of course, Saints fans won’t mind how Williams eats his crawfish (with maple syrup, guacamole, or anything in between) if he can produce like he did last season. As a member of the Detroit Lions, Williams rushed for 1,066 yards and a league-leading 17 TDs. But with Williams’ eccentric personality, he will, at the very least, produce some great content for the Saints all year.