Justin Tucker sets NFL record with 66-yard field goal to win game

Justin Tucker set an NFL record in the Baltimore Ravens’ win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, and he did so with the game on the line.

Tucker converted a 66-yard field goal as time expired to lift Baltimore to a 19-17 victory. The ball hit off the cross bar and bounced into the kicking net.

DID THAT JUST HAPPEN?!?! JUSTIN TUCKER 66-YARD FIELD GOAL FOR THE WIN! #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/LyHkSUiwk9 — NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2021

Here’s another angle of the boot:

Tucker’s 66-yard field goal broke the previous NFL record of 64, which was set by Matt Prater when he was with the Denver Broncos in 2013.

We saw an even longer field goal attempted earlier in the day, but the end result was a disaster for the team that tried it.

Tucker is one of the best kickers in NFL history, so it’s fitting that he now holds the record for longest field goal. The fact that he converted the kick with the game on the line only adds to his legacy.